Winifred Fleck 1922 - 2020
Buffalo, IL—Winifred "Winnie" Fleck, 98, of Buffalo, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
She was born on January 2, 1922, in Dawson, IL. the daughter of Omar and Beatrice (Kerns) Bumgarner. She was preceded in death
by her parents, her beloved Loren Ketchum and sons RJ and Paul Fleck. She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Bill) Ladew of
Clinton, IL.; Grandchildren, Angie (Larry) Dietsch of Leroy, IL., Bob (Jennifer) Meschnark of Savannah, TN., Joshua (Emily)
Meschnark, of Normal, IL., Tracie (Chris) Mancl of Wisconsin Rapids, WI., Blayne (Ashley) Fleck of Austin, TX. Kara (Josh)
Bisby, of Mechanicsburg, IL., special daughter in law Bina (Jeet Radia) Fleck, of Vestiva Hills, AL.; Great grandchildren,
Isaac, Ian, Emily, Isabelle Meschnark, and Lauren and Delaney Dietsch, Makayla Morrison and Jessica Bisby.
Winnie retired from the Tri-City School District after over 35 years. She loved to travel and play cards and was quite the card player.
Per her request there will be a cremation and private family burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL. with her
beloved Loren Ketchum
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
