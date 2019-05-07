|
|
Winona I. (Wolfe) Welch 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Winona "Winnie" I. Welch, 80, of Springfield died at 9:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on December 25, 1938 in Carlinville, IL to William and Dorothy (Allen) Wolfe. She married Lyle Welch on November 7, 1964 and he preceded her in death on August 25, 2016.
She was survived by one brother, Clinton "Bud" (Betty) Wolfe of Springfield; one step-daughter, Deborah Welch of Farmersville; 5 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and two cousins, Hettie Willoughby and Thomas Combs.
She was also preceded in death by one sister, Norma Bahlow; two step-sons, Lyle Welch II and Russ Welch.
Winona retired from First National Bank after 44 years of service. She enjoyed researching genealogy.
Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Morrisonville Cemetery, Morrisonville, IL.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 8 to May 9, 2019