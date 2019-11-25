|
Winthrop (Winn) Walker 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Winthrop (Winn) Walker, 90, of Springfield, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving wife and family members. He was born in New Berlin, IL September 10, 1929 to Alfred and Kathryn Walker. He married Lois M. Huckeby in 1954 who passed away in 2002. He married Edith Ann (Edie) Ritter in 2008.
Surviving are his wife Edith Walker; three sons, Wynn A Walker of Curran, IL; David L Walker (Colleen) of Loami, IL; Michael R Walker (Janine) of Springfield, IL and one daughter Nancy J MacBeth (Donald) of Springfield, IL; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Winn is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Lois Huckeby; three brothers Junius (Bud) Walker, Alfred (Buzz) Walker, William (Bid) Walker and five sisters Naydyne Ruyle, Aurelia Scott, Kathryn (Kay) Matthews, Sally Speitel, Elizabeth (Betty) Edwards; and one son William Thomas (Tom) Walker.
He was a resident of New Berlin, Loami, and Springfield. Winn graduated from New Berlin High School and was a veteran who served in the United States Army during the Korean War era. He was stationed in Germany and following his tour of duty, he was a salesman at Sportsman Center in Springfield selling sporting goods; then a salesman at CILCO promoting natural gas appliances. His preferred occupation, though, was selling cars. He worked for several dealerships in the Springfield area which he did for around 45 years until his retirement at age 80. His family remarked many times that you could not go anywhere in Springfield without running into someone he knew and marveled over his ability to remember everyone's name.
Winn was an avid sports enthusiast and as a young man showed talent as a potential major league baseball player trying out for the St Louis Browns. He also tried for a basketball scholarship at Bradley University until a knee injury ended his attempt.
He was happiest spending time at his lake hangout "Winnhaven" on Otter Lake. Never missing a weekend during the season, enjoying the tranquil surrounding, making new and lasting friendships, and telling interesting stories about his many life experiences. It was then he acquired Rolex, his first and only dog, who became his loyal and constant companion.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to Memorial Home Care and Memorial Home Hospice.
The Walker family will host a celebration of life in late Spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made the the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703 or the .
Services are being carried out by Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Please visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019