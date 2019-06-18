|
Wm. David Barger, Sr. 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Wm. David Barger, Sr., 82, of Springfield, died at 12:08 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. He was born February 7, 1937 in Kincaid, to Troas and Marjorie Barger, Sr. He married Ramona Walters on December 15, 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona; one daughter, Rebecca J. (Louis) Townsend of Indianapolis, IN; two brothers and one sister, Robert (Joan) Barger of SC, Dereatha Flowers of Effingham and Sammy Jo (Janice) Barger of IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, William Barger, Jr. and two brothers, Bruce Glendall Barger and Troas Barger, Jr.
He was a UMWA Coalminer and charter member of Mid State Motorcycle Club in White City.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Riverton and enjoyed roller skating.
Visitation: 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019