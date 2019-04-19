Yefim A. Feld 1939 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Yefim A. Feld, 80, of Springfield, died at 7:42 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Regency Care.

Yefim was born on February 16, 1939 in Kiev, Ukraine, the son of Avrum and Maria Bekker Feld. He married Alla Samoylovskaya on April 5, 1974.

Yefim graduated from the St. Petersburg Institute of Engineering in Russia. While living in Russia, he served in the Russian Army, and also worked as a geo-physicist. Once he moved to the U.S., he worked for the State of Illinois (HFS) as a software analyst. He loved going to the theater to see the opera and listening to classical music. He enjoyed fixing things and rebuilt his own home. Yefim also enjoyed photography and visiting other countries with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Alla Feld of Springfield; sons, David Feld of Chicago and Eugene (wife, Sinee) Feld of Libertyville; and two grandchildren, Maliwan, and a newborn baby boy born one hour before Yefim's passing.

Cremation will be accorded by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019