Yetta Marantz 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Yetta Marantz, 90, of Springfield, died at 10:23 a.m. on August 20, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
Yetta was born on November 15, 1928, in Springfield, the daughter of Eva Herman Schonbrun.
She graduated from Feitshans High School and retired as an executive with the State of Illinois Secretary of State. Yetta was a member of Temple B'rith Sholom, Temple Sisterhood, the Jewish Federation, the Sangamo Club, and was an establishing member of Hadassah. She was a strong supporter of the local Springfield community. Yetta was also an enthusiastic charter member of the Lincoln Museum, a fervent advocate of the Innocence Project, and a proud supporter of the Kerasotes YMCA, where the competition pool is named in honor of the Marantz family. She enjoyed exercising, traveling, Cardinals baseball, researching, reading, and shopping.
Yetta was preceded in death by her mother; husband, Jack Marantz; her partner, William Cherikos; grandparents, Jacob Nisan Herman and Sarah Ethel Herman and Carl and Yetta Schonbrun; brother, Irving Schonbrun; sister, Selma Oberman; son-in-law, Art Saltzman; her sisters-in-law and spouses, Rose and Bernard Friedman, Barbara and Jack Koslow, and Esther and Harold Schwartz.
She is survived by her daughter, Marla J. Marantz of Springfield, MO; son, Tom E. (wife, Natalie) Marantz of Springfield; grandchildren, Melissa (husband, Jason) Knoedler of Springfield, Jennifer Marantz of St. Louis, MO, Gregory (wife, Hannah) Marantz of Springfield, and Elizabeth Saltzman of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandchildren, Colten, Claire, and C.J. Knoedler; brother-in-law, Stanley Oberman of Springfield; sister-in-law, Delores Schonbrun of St. Louis, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, granddogs, and great-granddogs.
A private family graveside was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadassah Hospitals: 40 Wall St., New York, NY 10005; Springfield Jewish Federation, 1045 Outer Park Dr., Suite 320, Springfield, IL 62704; or the Illinois Innocence Project, University of Illinois at Springfield, Institute for Legal and Policy Studies, One University Plaza, MS Pac 451, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Yetta Marantz is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019