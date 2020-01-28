Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Yvonne Ruth Gilbert


1946 - 2020
Yvonne Ruth Gilbert 1946 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Yvonne Ruth Gilbert, 73, of Riverton, died at 2:15 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 20, 1946, in Hazel Park, MI, to Harold and Eva (Rheude) Merritt. She married Alvin Gilbert on June 22, 1975 and he preceded her in death on November 30, 2016.
Also preceding her in death are her parents; one son, Donald Gilbert in 1976; and one brother, Harold "Sonny" Merritt.
Survivors include five children, Shearl Alexander of Riverton, Kim (fiancé: Brian Boeker) Bearden of Petersburg, Robert (Cindy) Bearden of Noble, OK, Roger (Ashley) Bearden of McKinney, TX, and William Gilbert of Riverton; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Donald (Phyllis) Merritt of Riverton.
Yvonne was a homemaker. She enjoyed Patsy Cline and her favorite flowers were yellow roses. She loved gambling, computer games, camping, and fishing.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung .
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
