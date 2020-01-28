|
|
Yvonne Ruth Gilbert 1946 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Yvonne Ruth Gilbert, 73, of Riverton, died at 2:15 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 20, 1946, in Hazel Park, MI, to Harold and Eva (Rheude) Merritt. She married Alvin Gilbert on June 22, 1975 and he preceded her in death on November 30, 2016.
Also preceding her in death are her parents; one son, Donald Gilbert in 1976; and one brother, Harold "Sonny" Merritt.
Survivors include five children, Shearl Alexander of Riverton, Kim (fiancé: Brian Boeker) Bearden of Petersburg, Robert (Cindy) Bearden of Noble, OK, Roger (Ashley) Bearden of McKinney, TX, and William Gilbert of Riverton; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Donald (Phyllis) Merritt of Riverton.
Yvonne was a homemaker. She enjoyed Patsy Cline and her favorite flowers were yellow roses. She loved gambling, computer games, camping, and fishing.
Visitation: 12 – 1 pm, Thursday. January 30, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Nick Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020