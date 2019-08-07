The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Home - Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
217-483-9292
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home - Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
View Map
Zach L. Lyon


1995 - 2019
Zach L. Lyon Obituary
Zach L. Lyon 1995 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Zach L. Lyon, 24, of Chatham, died at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Zach was born on June 3, 1995 in Springfield, the son of Jason John and Stephanie Lynn Magyar Lyon.
Zach was a graduate of Glenwood High School and a Journeyman for Local 477. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening. However, his son was his greatest passion.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Surviving are his son, Jason Jay Lyon of Chatham; his mother, Stephanie (husband, Chad) Hoover of Chatham; fiancée and best friend of seven years, Tori Gerberding of Chatham; grandparents, Stephen and Sharron Magyar of Chatham, Marsha (Jonathan) Rohrer of Petersburg, and Butch (Carol) Lyon of Buffalo; one sister, Cheyenne Hoover of Chatham; and two nephews, Raylynd and Skylar.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jason Jay Lyon Education Fund, c/o UCB Bank, 301 N. Main St., Chatham, IL 62629.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
