Zachariah Otto Hardin 1991 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Zachariah Otto Hardin, 27 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born December 13, 1991 to Wesley Hardin.
Survivors include his father, Wesley (Caprice) Hardin of Barclay; one brother, Preston Hardin of Springfield; step sisters, Camille Sidener and Kyla Sidener, both of Barclay; step brothers, Will (Paden) Morgan of Springfield and Michael Sidener of Barclay; grandfather, Wayne Hardin of Springfield; one uncle, Jay (DeAnn) Hardin of Curran; and two cousins, Dylan and Drake Hardin.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Hardin.
Zachariah was a life-long Springfield area resident and graduated from Riverton High School. He worked for various private contractors and provided tree maintenance services, which was also a passion of his. He also appreciated and loved all types of animals.
Funeral services for Zachariah were held at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman where Pastor Clint Cook officiated.
Burial followed at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 15 to June 16, 2019
