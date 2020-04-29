The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Zada M. Sadick-Raji


1956 - 2020
Zada M. Sadick-Raji Obituary
Zada M. Sadick-Raji 1956 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Zada M. Sadick-Raji, 64, of Springfield, died at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Zada was born on March 10, 1956 in Polo, IL, the daughter of Frank and Joyce Allen. She married Baba Brimah Sadick-Raji on May 12, 1988 in Springfield; he preceded her in death.
Zada was a graduate of Polo High School. She went on to study at Sauk Community College and later Sangamon State University. She was employed with the IL Department of Aging doing work for their Senior Helpline. Through the years she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching movies, crocheting, and watching butterflies.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her three daughters, Jasmin, Jemilla, and Raina Sadick-Raji( husband, David Melik ), all of Springfield; five siblings, LuAnne (husband, John) Rosa of Wisconsin, Cliff Allen of Dixon, IL, John (wife, Kelly) Allen of Tennessee, and Virgil and Ray( wife, Lisa) Allen, both of Dixon, IL; one aunt, Dottie Habben and one uncle, Allen McDearmon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Family will host a memorial ceremony at a later date.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
