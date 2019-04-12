Zoe Braddock 1934 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Zoe Braddock (Zoe Skalafuris Braddock) passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN early Sunday morning April 7, 2019, after a brave 14-year battle with cancer. She was born in Pittsburgh PA on November 2, 1934,and was the daughter of James and Katherine Skalafuris. She is survived by her sons, David (Jane), Tom (Keren), and Chris (Kate), and 7 grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind her older brother, Angelo Skalafuris; sister-in-law, Phoebe Braddock; and nieces, Lindsay and Ashley and their families.

Zoe was raised on the southside of Chicago in the Pullman area of Chicago. She earned a bachelors degree in Education from the University of IL in 1956, and then moved to Newton MA, where she taught grade school. She returned to Chicago in 1959, and married David Braddock in December of 1961. They were married 55 years until his passing in 2017. She earned a masters degree in education at the University of IL in the early 1970's. She spent the majority of her career as a reading teacher for the District 186 school district in Springfield IL. She was highly regarded by her colleagues and students receiving a 'Golden Apple' award for her work in inner-city Springfield schools, and being named a National Finalist for 'Educator of the Year' in 1994.

Her volunteer work included teaching and leadership roles at her church. She loved gardening, investing, and lake Springfield. She was an avid traveler and had a working knowledge of several languages. She greatly supported her family in her retirement.

A visitation will be held at the Butler Funeral Home in Springfield IL from 5-7 p.m. on Monday April 15th. Her funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at St. Anthony Orthodox Church in Springfield IL, followed immediately by her internment at Evergreen Cemetery in Chicago. The 40-day memorial service in Zoe's memory shall be held on Sunday June 2nd at St. Anthony's and all are invited. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019