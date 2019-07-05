Resources More Obituaries for A. STARTIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? A. DENISE STARTIN

May 5, 1934 -

June 18, 2019



A. Denise (Davidson) Startin of Walla Walla Odd Fellows went home to be with her Lord and Savior June 18, 2019 at the age of 85.



She was born May 5, 1934 at the family home on the North Touchet in Dayton, Washington to Walter and Lucille Davidson.



She was the oldest of five children. Denise attended Star School eight years and then graduated from Dayton High School in 1952.



She married Leo Startin on August 31, 1952. They moved to El Paso, Texas where Leo was stationed with the Army at Fort Bliss and started their family there.



After Leo's discharge, the family moved to Oregon for a brief time before returning to settle in Dayton. They lived on the Tucannon and later moved to the Hopkins Place on Highland where she cooked meals for the Birdseye harvest crews.



The family finally settled to the Startin homestead on the Patit Road. Denise worked for the Farm Bureau for many years until the youngest girls were in school. She then started work for the U.S. Dept of Agriculture in Dayton as a program assistant before she became a County Executive Director.



Leo retired in 1991 and they moved to Mount Vernon, WA when she took the County Executive Director position in Skagit, Island, and San Juan Counties. She worked there until she retired to care of her husband when he became ill.



After his death, Denise returned to Walla Walla to be closer to her children. She passed away while residing at Walla Walla Odd Fellows.



Denise served for over 30 years as a 4-H leader teaching sewing and cooking to her kids and many others. Denise was also involved with the Columbia County Cowbells, the Cattlemen's Association, PTA and was active in the First Baptist Church in Dayton. After her retirement, she began quilting and made many beautiful quilts for her family and friends. She also did extensive research in genealogy for both sides of the family often traveling to learn as much as she could.



Denise was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lucille Davidson, her husband Leo Startin, and brother Vernon Davidson. She is survived by her son Jim (Bev) Startin of Dayton, Cyndi (David) Cuddy of Plainville, MA, Anne Startin of Murfreesboro, TN, Susie Pearson of Walla Walla, and Katrina (Brian) Barrett of Cranfill Gap, TX, as well as 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Wesley (Twyla) Davidson and sisters Sharon (Jim) Graff and Shirley Ekin as well as many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will take place in Dayton at Community Bible Church (formerly First Baptist Church) on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 pm.



A private graveside service will take place with the family prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Walla Walla Christian Aid Center, Walla Walla Hospice, or the Walla Walla Dialysis Center. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 7, 2019