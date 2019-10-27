|
|
February 16, 1922 -
October 6, 2019
Abigail "Abby" Fay Dunn Williams of La Conner, WA, our family matriarch, got her wish to "fly away" to her Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Abigail was born in Culver City, CA on Feb. 16, 1922, the second of four daughters, to Will A. and Alma Fay Dunn. Her childhood was filled with adventure and she regaled us with stories of rubbing shoulders with movie stars, her momentous trip around the world with her family in the 1920s and then, the years of the Great Depression.
She had fond memories of growing up with her three sisters and a menagerie of pets their father would bring home from travels, in the back yard of their family home in Westwood Hills, Los Angeles.
After the relief of WWII ending in 1945, while a college student at UCLA, Abigail met and married Charles E. Williams, a WWII veteran, and together they raised six children. Abigail devoted herself to her children and to her Christian faith, teaching them the meaning of kindness and charity towards others by example. Her children remember it would not be unusual for her to stop by a needy family's home on their way home from church, to drop off food for their dinner.
After raising her children, Abigail spent many years helping elders; family relatives and others, who needed assistance in their frail years. Abigail's memory could be described as "sharp as a tack." Not only could she quote Bible verses long after she lost her eyesight to be able to read them, but she would know the book, chapter, and verse for us to look up. She amazed her guests at her 90th birthday celebration as she recited by heart, a lengthy three part poem, "The Highwayman" by the British poet Alfred Noyes; a poem she told her children she had fallen in love with at age 12, and never forgot.
She was known for her cheerfulness and kind words when greeting a friend or meeting a new acquaintance. In other words, she was everyone's friend. Her engaging smile, wit and indomitable spirit will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by Charles; sons, Jeffrey C. and William C. Williams; grandson Cyrus Williams; parents, Will and Alma Dunn; sisters, Francis, Janet and Adrienne.
She is survived by her daughters, Emareya (Steven) Brock, Kate (Gary) Dahlstedt; sons, David and Charles Williams; grandchildren, Andrea (William) Bibl-Lambros, Nils (Sarah) Knudsen, David (Aracelly) Bibl, Ruby LaGrandeur, Ben (Gretchen) Knudsen, Cora Williams, Trina Williams, David (Laura) Brudvik, Ryan LaGrandeur, Jeffrey Williams, James Williams, Anna (Juan) Medina, and John Williams; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews who knew her as their "favorite Aunt Gayle".
She spent her retirement years in La Conner to be close to her children and we are grateful to the La Conner Retirement Inn for their loving care, as well as to her primary physician of many years, Dr. Charles Kotal and his staff, and in her last days, to Hospice of the Northwest.
Flowers and memorial donations may be sent to the La Conner United Methodist Church, where a celebration of Abigail's life will take place on Saturday, November 9th at 2:30pm.
Arrangements are being made at Kern Funeral Home, where you can offer your condolences and share memories at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 27, 2019