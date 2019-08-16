|
|
January 16, 1927 -
August 7, 2019
Colonel (Retired) Adam Sacks Heller passed from our lives on August 7, 2019, at the age of 92. He died surrounded by loved ones.
Adam was born January 16, 1927 in Trooper, PA. He was orphaned at a very young age and spent time at the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, PA.
He joined the Air Force as soon as he was able and made it a career. He retired as a Full Colonel in 1975, receiving the Legion of Merit at that time, which is given "for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievement." It is typically given to senior officers in connection with positions of leadership/command or senior positions of significant responsibility.
Adam is survived by his wife, Patti of Mount Vernon, WA; four daughters, Naomi Pollard (Illinois), Lynn Lowe (Bellevue), Alison Sutherland (Sedro-Woolley), Heidi Heller (Costa Mesa, CA); and two sons, Jim Heller (Kent) and Scott Heller (Burlington). Adam had ten grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.
A military funeral is planned for Adam on September 20th at 2:00 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, Tahoma WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 25, 2019