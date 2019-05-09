May 22, 1926 -

May 7, 2019



Adele Symonds, 92, surrounded by her loving family passed on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 due to complications resulting from her long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



Adele Symonds was born on May 22, 1926, in Auburn, Washington. The second daughter of Gail and Marg Skirving. Adele grew up and graduated from High School in Auburn. As a teenager she played the accordion for the local USO during the war.



In 1946 Adele married Alex Diffin, a young soldier returning from the war. They moved to Omak, WA where her two daughters were born. In 1955 they moved to Anacortes. They divorced in 1961. Adele married Don Symonds in 1963 and lived on Satterlee Road until 2003 when she became unable to care for herself due to Alzheimer's disease.



Adele attended beauty school and worked as a beautician for many years. Later she worked as a fry cook at the 19th Hole, restaurant. She retired in 1986 and volunteered 3 days a week at the Anacortes Senior center until 2002. She was a member of the Methodist church.



Adele loved to garden and enjoyed many hours of card games with the Symonds family. When she became unable to care for herself, she chose to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Hilda and Dick Thornton. They cared for her in Panaca, Nevada for 8 years until her needs became more then the two of them could provide.



She spent her remaining years in Pullman, Grandview, and Richland, WA. Lifecare Center. Adele always had a big smile for those who cared for her and was dearly loved by the attendants at the health care facilities. Her family is very grateful for the loving care she received during her illness.



Adele was proceeded in death by her parents: Gail and Marg Skirving; two sisters: Joyce (in infancy) and Helen Grier; husbands: Alex Diffin and Donald Symonds; daughter Hilda and her husband, Richard Thornton; great-grandson Samuel Thompson, and Stepson James Symonds.



She is survived by her daughter Lavera; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and the family of James Symonds. She is also survived by many dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins and all members of the Diffin, Symonds, and Skirving families.



A Private Family Graveside will be held at Fernhill Cemetery.



Published in Anacortes American on May 15, 2019