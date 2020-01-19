|
June 29, 1940 -
December 7, 2019
Adele Soucy, loving mother, grandmother and lifelong resident of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully with family on December 7, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's.
She was married for 57 years to Romaine Soucy, who preceded her in death in November 2018.
Adele was born June 29, 1940, to Margaret Norland Hofstee and William J. Hofstee.
She is survived by her children Diane Soucy Bergan (Tim), Joe Soucy (Chris), Karen Wielick (Glenn-dec.) and beloved grandchildren Braden Wielick (Jackie), Eric Soucy, Claire Soucy and Abigail Bergan.
Adele was among the first students to attend Immaculate Conception School in Mount Vernon, which was co-founded by her father. She spent childhood summers on Camano Island and working in the fields. She graduated high school from Holy Names Academy in Seattle, where she enjoyed playing the organ, sports and studying Latin. She graduated from Skagit Valley College, where the self-described "bashful perfectionist" blossomed into a cheerleader and student government leader. It was there that Adele met Romaine, an "older man" taking classes following his service in the US Coast Guard.
For more than two decades, Adele worked as a secretary in the Mount Vernon School District, primarily at the high school, where her children and their friends were thrilled that she was the "Attendance Lady".
She and Romaine loved travel and having their next adventure planned; they cruised six continents and enjoyed camping near and far.
Respecting Adele's wishes, a memorial mass will be held in the Spring and she will later be interred privately with Romaine.
The family offers special appreciation to Nolana Worline for her devoted care, love and friendship. The family also thanks the incredible team at Ashley Gardens.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Adele with her family online at www.kernfuneralhome com.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 19, 2020