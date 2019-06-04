

Alan K. Swanberg, 89 years young, child of God, son of Harold and Esther Swanberg, brother of Marion (deceased 1999), husband of Rita (Mahn), dad of Krista (Derek) Klett, uncle of Sheila (Paul) Mueller and Sandra (Waylon) Fees, and cousin to Wylie and Braty descendants; reunited with his parents June 2, 2019.



Educated in Mount Vernon's First Christian Church, the YMCA, Mount Vernon schools, Skagit Valley College and Western Washington College of Education, Alan went on to spend 30 years teaching for the Anacortes School District.



"Whistling while he worked", Al enjoyed the family's Lake Whatcom home and active life style. Though often focused on his collectible vehicles, he always had time to be a life partner, dad neighborhood handy-man or take advantage of flat water for skiing. Taking good care of everything, including people and the environment was part of Al's DNA.



He was instrumental in the formation of Whatcom County Water District #10 and South Lake Whatcom Fire Department.



Alan's strong work ethic was evident as paper boy, truck driver, teacher, Fire District Commissioner, firefighter and training officer, and life-long volunteer at his church.



Together with Rita, active membership in local and national antique vehicle clubs filled Al's 34 years of retirement with travel, fun and friendships throughout the nation.



A few weeks short of Alan and Rita's 61st wedding anniversary, a celebration of life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon, WA at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019.



Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary