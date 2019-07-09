June 3, 1951 -

July 2, 2019



Alan Lawrence Thomas, 68, graduated to his last adventure, as he always called it, on July 2, 2019.



Alan was born June 3, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois to Ann and Alden Thomas. Alan grew up in the Mid-West, graduating from Orono High School in Long Lake Minnesota in 1969.



Alan attended the University of Minnesota until just before graduating when the call of the Rocky Mountains became too irresistible. There Alan spent a year in an old miner's cabin near Pine Creek in Colorado, finding himself in the Rocky Mountains. After this Alan ran a ski shop and taught cross-country skiing. Through a series of guiding and backpacking jobs Alan met Al McClelland. Through McClelland, Alan became a guide and boatman on the Colorado River/Grand Canyon.



In his off time Alan took flying lessons and eventually became the pilot of his own Cessna 172 based in Southern Oregon. Alan was active in the Southern Oregon Practical Shooting Association for many years.



In 1984 Alan met Brenda Smith while on a kayaking trip to British Columbia, and they were married in 1986. After much planning and work, the couple spent 1 1/2 years sailing the North Pacific.



Alan's utter pride and joy were his children: Adam, Ian and Abigail. The kids were instilled with Alan's love of the outdoors from a young age. Many a day trip into the mountains with the family started by Alan singing the theme song from "Paint Your Wagon."



Gone much sooner than we expected.... wishing you fair seas and following winds...always!



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 10, 2019