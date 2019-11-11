|
July 16, 1925 -
November 6, 2019
Alan Peyton Kingsbury, 94, of Anacortes, WA, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
He was born on July 16, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of George & Dorothy (Peterson) Kingsbury.
Alan moved to Anacortes in 2010. He met the love of his life, Jenny Kingsbury, at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, and they married on April 12, 1980 in Litchfield, CT.
Alan served in the 86th Infantry of the US Army during WWII; and was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal! He was deployed on both the European front and in the Philippines. Before the Army, Alan was an Eagle Scout with an Order of the Arrow award.
After the war, he earned a Masters in Engineering from New York University. He then became a salesman in the new printed circuit board industry. Alan went on to found Modern Medical Systems in New Hyde Park, NY in 1972. He was the President of the medical equipment company until his retirement at the age of 72.
Alan had many hobbies throughout his life, including sailing, flying, fishing, and wood sculpting. He also enjoyed bird watching and was an avid bridge player. Alan was truly never bored, nor boring.
Alan was predeceased by his parents: George & Dorothy.
He is survived by his wife: Jenny; his children (spouses): Wayne (Julie), Scot (Anne), and Doreen (Jim Schneider); his grandsons: Nicholas and Sean; his granddaughter: Kimberly Bradford; and his great-grandchild: George Bradford. Also surviving are his devoted in-laws: Esther & Bob Howell and Carol & Art Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at Lighthouse Memory Care for making Alan's last months, safe and comfortable.
Published in Anacortes American on Nov. 13, 2019