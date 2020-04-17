|
September 3, 1931 -
April 1, 2020
Albert L. Haynes (Bud) took his last breath on Earth and his first breath in Heaven on April 1, 2020 at 7:00pm. He was surrounded by his 3 daughters who adored him and whom he adored, as well as his granddaughter with whom the sun rose and set according to her Grandfather. God was gracious to give his daughters, granddaughter, grandsons, and son-in-law's time to express their love and gratitude to the man who lived his faith in Jesus through his unconditional and selfless love for family.
Bud was born in Anacortes on September 3, 1931 to Albert and Edith Haynes.
His life in Anacortes was marked with many highlights. In his youth, he was a natural athlete and at 6'2" was a member of the Blackhawks basketball team. The members of the Blackhawks, Skip, Merle, Pete, AJ, Clink, and Noel became lifelong friends and he enjoyed many years and memories with these men.
He loved his beautiful small town of Anacortes and supported the youth by sitting in the bleachers with his fellow sports enthusiast buddies.
He graduated from Anacortes High School in 1949. He served with great pride in the U.S. Air Force beginning December 1950 until being honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1954. He served at the Air Defense Command at Ent Air Force Base, Colorado Springs and at Kimpo Air Force Base, Korea. Serving the country he loved was a defining time in his life and he loved sharing pictures and stories of those adventures.
Bud went to work at Shell Oil Refinery during their start-up in 1955. He retired after 34 years as a Safety Supervisor. Bud continued to meet with his retired co-supervisors for lunch for many years.
His years were also filled with joyful times spent with his beloved church family at Anacortes Christian Church. He served his Savior and his church faithfully.
He instilled within his children and grandchildren a sense of self-worth and confidence through his unfailing love and encouragement. He was a man of great faith and showed his family who Jesus is through his deep love and selflessness toward others. Family was everything to him and he expressed it selflessly and devotedly through acts of kindness and love. Love of family is one of the greatest legacies that he has passed along. He was a loyal friend and would drop everything when someone needed a helping hand. His sense of humor and huge welcoming smile were known by many.
He was a man of integrity, a gentleman at all times, a leader, and a man of immense generosity. He was sharp as a tack and passed on his crazy knack for numbers to his Grandson, Erik.
In his words, "God has blessed my life with my 3 daughters, who I love so very much and with whom I am very proud. They have given me 6 grandchildren that I love so very much. What more can a man ask of God. My cup runneth over."
He is survived by his three daughters, Candise Van Dyke (Larry), Christi Sandvik, and Lisa Kelly (John). He is also survived by his granddaughter, Chloe Hays (David), his grandsons, David Van Dyke (Linda), Shawn Van Dyke (Katie), Todd Van Dyke (Sarah), Erik Sandvik (Marissa) and Jack Kelly. He was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by many family members including his Mother, Father, Sister Dolores Van Camp and long-time girlfriend, Alyce Andrews.
He was laid to rest at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes on April 11, 2020, with a private, intimate ceremony.
His life will be celebrated with a memorial in August at Anacortes Christian Church.
