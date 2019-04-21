July 4, 1928 -

April 4, 2019



The Reverend Albert Lee Schudde was called home by his Heavenly Father on April 4th after being blessed with 90 years on Earth.



As we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus today, we celebrate with confidence that we will be reunited one day in Heaven with all the saints who have gone before us.



Known as 'Pastor Al', he is survived by his wife, Janet, of 64 years and four children: Janelle Van Burkleo (Kurt) of Mount Vernon, WA; Rev. A. Mark Schudde (Kris) of Severn, MD; Janeen Bain (Steve) of Glendale, WI; and Matthew Schudde (Kelly) of Lynnwood, WA.



He was interested in making stain glass hangings, the sound of old-fashioned steam engine trains, and especially reading/telling stories to his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Rev. Albert Schudde graduated from Concordia Lutheran Seminary, St. Louis, MO in 1958. During his 60 years of ministry he pastored churches in Kansas, Oregon, and Idaho. After moving to Mt. Vernon, he assisted at Trinity Lutheran Church and served as interim pastor at Trinity Bellingham, Concordia Oak Harbor, Chapel of the Hills Granite Falls, WA; as well as Page, AZ and Zion Anchorage, AK. He permanently retired at age 88.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 S. 18th St Mount Vernon, WA 98274 on Saturday, April 27th at 3:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Pastor Al's honor to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Lutheran Hour Radio Ministry, a weekly program he never failed to listen to every week.