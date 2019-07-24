September 29, 1947 -

July 21, 2019



Alfred "Alfie" Arvin Sheahan, age 71, a life-long Skagit Valley resident, died July 21, 2019, in Bow, WA, after a long battle with illness.



Following seven siblings, he and his twin sister Alice were born September 29, 1947, to Thomas and Winifred (Bruhns) Sheahan, in Anacortes, WA.



Alfie was close to his mother as his father passed away when he was only 3 years old. He along with his thirteen siblings grew up in Anacortes and later the family moved to a farm in Bow.



He attended Edison Elementary School and graduated from Burlington-Edison High School with the class of 1966.



He lived his life in the Burlington area. He was married to Sandra Paul for a short time.



Al served four years in the U.S. Army serving three tours in Vietnam (1968-1971) which completely changed his life. He never spoke to anyone of that experience and it was not known until his passing that he was awarded the Bronze Star for his combat experience.



He was most proud of his 31 inch beard and only exposed it to his close friends and family.



He worked as an equipment operator for many years.



He was a quiet person and very giving.



He is survived by two brothers, Tom Sheahan and Robert Breckenridge; four sisters, LaVonne Jones, LaVette Carpenter, Margaret Rolain and twin sister Alice Wright; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his best friend's son Justin Bartlett who Al took care of after Justin's father Doug passed away. He also leaves his long-time friend Stephanie Cole, who provided care and transportation to the VA Hospital in Seattle as needed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Bob Breckenridge, sisters Betty June, Sheila Marie, LaRane, Gloria and Roberta; and brothers James and John Sheahan.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Memorials may be designated to a charity of your choice. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 25, 2019