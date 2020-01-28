|
October 15, 1928 -
January 24, 2020
Alfred E. Brewer, 91, a longtime resident of the Concrete community, passed away at his home on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Al was born on October 15, 1928 in Newland, North Carolina, the son of Wallace & Rosa (Oakes) Brewer.
In 1949 Albert was united in marriage to Theresa Farthing in North Carolina, residing there until 1952, when they moved to Washington, settling in Concrete, where together they made their home for over 67 years until Theresa's passing in August of 2019.
Albert worked as a plant supervisor for Lone Star Cement/Ash Grove Cement in Concrete for many years until his retirement in 1980.
Al was an avid fisherman, always on the river looking for the big one, catching several of them over the years, and he and Theresa enjoyed going camping.
Al is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Janet and James Hooper of Graham, WA and Carolyn & Cliff Jackson of Concrete, WA; one granddaughter, Theresa Dufalo; one great-grandson, Zachary Dufalo; his sister, Lucy Howell and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa; brother, Tom Brewer and sisters, Della Casamassima and Nell Taylor.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Inurnment will be in the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Al are suggested to the North Puget Cancer Care Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
