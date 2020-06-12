March 12, 1926 -
June 7, 2020
Alfred R. "Al" Doorn, 94, a longtime Sedro-Woolley businessman, passed away in Mount Vernon on June 7, 2020.
Al was born in Paterson, New Jersey on March 12, 1926, the son of John & Jennie (McDonald) Doorn. He was raised and attended school in Paterson, NJ.
On January 27, 1944 at the age of 17, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy Air Corps and trained as an aerial gunner in fighter planes.
Al was stationed at NAS Whidbey in Oak Harbor and one evening at a dance at the Seven Cedars Dance Hall in Mount Vernon he met Dorothy Fahey; they were married on September 11, 1946.
Al and Dorothy made their home in Sedro-Woolley where they raised their family, two sets of twins, John and Jane born in 1947 and Kristopher and Kristen born in 1958.
Al began working for the C.E. Bingham & Co. State Bank in the banking industry then started selling insurance under the umbrella of the Bingham Investment Company. He bought out the other partners in the mid 1960's renaming the company Doorn and Associates which he operated until his retirement in 1991.
Al was very active in the community; he served on the Sedro-Woolley City Council and Planning Commission; he served as President of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary, was on the Hospital Commission Board, served as Director for EDASC and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Al was always one for a good laugh and holding court with family telling stories of his many experiences. His ability and experience as an emcee for local events often produced an array of jokes from which to choose. If the joke worked, it's likely you'd hear it again sometime in the future.
He enjoyed tending to his roses, reading, photography, boating, singing his favorite swing tunes and watching his family swim in the backyard pool. His annual travels to Hawaii with his wife Dorothy were always special to him. He loved to visit his many grandchildren and had a special place in his heart for his brothers' family in New Jersey.
Al is survived by his children and their spouses, John Doorn, Kristopher & Nancy Doorn of Sedro-Woolley and Kristen & Glenn Ash of Mount Vernon; eleven grandchildren, Nicholas Doorn (fiancé Emily Cann), Myles Doorn, Olivia Doorn, Noelle Jacobson (Jeff), Jessica Berg (Larry), Tiffany Buchinger (Jade), Jeremy Doorn (Krystina), Jane Kellard, Jason Ruhl (Julie), Stefanie Lindquist (Joe) and Brittany Ash; fourteen great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy in 2003; daughter Jane Ruhl in 1988 and brother John Doorn.
Family Graveside Services will be held at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of the Northwest in honor of Al are suggested.
www.lemleychapel.com
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.