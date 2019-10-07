|
|
April 16, 1927 -
October 4, 2019
Alice Brooks, 92, of Anacortes passed peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitations will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, October 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Chapel.
Burial will follow 1:00 pm at Grand View Cemetery and Memorial Service with Reception 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
To share memories of Alice, please visit www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019