ALICE BROOKS

ALICE BROOKS Obituary
April 16, 1927 -
October 4, 2019

Alice Brooks, 92, of Anacortes passed peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, October 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Chapel.

Burial will follow 1:00 pm at Grand View Cemetery and Memorial Service with Reception 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

To share memories of Alice, please visit www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
