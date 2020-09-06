October 30, 1940 -
August 25, 2020
Alice Dee (Johnson, Stuber, Petersen) Jensen was born October 30th, 1940 in Tacoma, WA to Arthur E. and Henrietta (Koetjie) Johnson. Alice passed peacefully on August 25th, 2020 surrounded by her family.
When she was a young girl, her family (George, Juanita, Ellen, Nina and Glen) moved to Oak Harbor, Washington. They eventually moved to Fir Island where her parents were able to rent a home from a man named Sanford Stuber. He had a son named Jerry Stuber (the landlord's son) who Alice fell head over heels in love with. He was cultivating the fields outside of her house when they caught each other's eyes. They were soon married in 1959 and decided to expand their family. They had 3 children: Lana, Mike and Libby. Alice Dee and Jerry grew many crops on Fir Island, such as peas, vegetables and seed crops. Later on, they got into the veal business.
Alice Dee was always working alongside the men driving tractors, trucks and combines, doing whatever needed to be done to support the farm and family. During her children's youth, she was actively involved in out-of-school activities. 4-H (Happy Trails and Freedom Riders) were on the top of the list for her daughter Libby, and Conway Little League for Mike. Sadly, in 1979 Jerry lost his life too early.
Freshly widowed and heartbroken, Alice Dee was able to stay strong as she always was with her children. Alice Dee took on the responsibility of raising those calves and her children. They were up at 6:30 AM feeding between 400 and 800 calves a day, twice a day. Later in life she met another wonderful man named Jim Petersen who she married in 1981. He brought along one daughter, the beautiful Laura Petersen, now step-daughter to Alice Dee. It was not long after that she had another tragic loss. Her Son Mike Stuber passed away in 1982, just 3 short years after Jerry. After all of those losses, Jim sadly passed in a terrible accident in 1983.
Now twice widowed and still raising veal calves, she was at it again, this time raising grandchildren. As she fed the veal calves, she would have one grandbaby on her hip and another one on her back. Alice Dee was lucky enough to find Ted Brinkherhoff (Papa Ted). He came into her life and helped her with her veal business as well as helped raise her grandchildren, Wa'Lynn, Kelsi Kay, and Brittanie. Ted also brought a few grandchildren of his own, Jayson, Charlie, Joshua, Christina and Melissa. Alice taught them the value of humor as well as hard work and dedication. Unfortunately, she lost Ted in 1999. How this wonderful woman managed to go on, we will never know. But she did so with a smile on her face and dedication in her heart!
After a short time she finally met her "Happily Ever After", Raymond A. Jensen. The man, who swept her off of her feet, shaved off his big Santa beard and gave her a new life. Ray owned Wagons West with a 20-mule-team that they would show in parades and competitions along the West Coast. Many friends and family would come from across the states to help keep that crew together. It was such a joy to have their granddaughter's, Wa'Lynn, Kelsi Kay and Brittanie, join them as well in the work with the mules. Alice was his right hand lady. Ray taught those girls how to drive mules and shovel poop like you've never seen before. After years of hard work, it was time to downsize and sell all the mules. That is when they started spending winters in Quartzsite, Arizona and coming home to Burlington, Washington for spring and summer. When they were in Burlington, they spent time camping with their Good Sam's Club which she enjoyed. In Arizona they had many friends and family who would come to ride ATV's in the desert and dance. Their friends would hold music weekly and Ray would sweep her across the dance floor many a night. Alice Dee sure did love to dance.
When Alice Dee had some free time away from the farm, on Wednesdays, she always had a list of things she loved to do, such as bowling at Riverside Lanes with Judy Powers, date night with Ray, lunch with the Red Hat Ladies, and Thousand Trails with her grandbabies. She really enjoyed spending quality time with her family. She was a wonderful hostess and just as good of a cook, making the best chicken noodle dumplings in town. Christmas and Thanksgiving were best when she was home. She always said sugar makes everything taste better and to put butter on top of your butter. Alice Dee loved to paint, was an excellent businesswoman and was generous to all. When she entered a room, she lit it up like a diamond.
Alice Dee is survived by her life partner Raymond A. Jensen; daughters, Lana (Gene) Stowers and Libby Benner; Ray's sons, Larry, Randy (Cathy), and Arthur (Vickie); granddaughters, Wa'Lynn, Kelsi Kay, and Brittanie (Cory); great- grandsons, Jeremiah and Michael; great-granddaughters, Celeste, Elizabeth, Asia, Lyric, and Emmalynn; sisters, Juanita (Bob), Ellen, and Nina (Juan Jose); brother, Glen, and many other nieces and nephews that knew her as "Danta": Jason, Jeryl (Kathy Jo), Dessa, Michael, Mylo (Jen), Justin Eagle, Mylene, Melody, Lyric, and Poet.
Preceding her in death were her parents Arthur and Henrietta Johnson; her brother George; mother and father-in-law, Sanford and Margaret Stuber; husbands; Jerry Stuber and Jim Petersen, Papa Ted as well as her one and only son Mike Stuber.
A private graveside service for Alice Dee will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hawthorne Memorial Park. We ask that people follow Washington State Covid-19 Guidelines, including the wearing of a mask for this service. A gathering will be held after services at the home of Ray and Alice Dee Jensen.
