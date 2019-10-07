|
|
December 5, 1937 -
October 4, 2019
Alice Jean Lundin, 81, of Anacortes, fondly known as Jean departed this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Chapel.
Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Fernhill Cemetery followed by Memorial Service with Reception, 12 Noon at the United Methodist Church of Anacortes.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
To share memories of Jean, please visit the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019