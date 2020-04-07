|
June 19, 1926 -
April 1, 2020
Alice Strohmeyer was born Alice Aranda in San Diego on June 19, 1926.
She passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Mount Vernon at age 93.
Alice delighted in dancing, cooking for family, and playing games. She'd give you the shirt off her back, and loved nothing more than to make people laugh.
She came from a family of 8 brothers and sisters. Her mama, Carmen Aranda, patted out a steady stream of fresh tortillas at the kitchen stove. Her daddy, Refugio Aranda, though not a veterinarian, doctored the neighborhood livestock and pets. She adored her parents. Alice is survived by 3 siblings.
Her husband, Harold Strohmeyer, was a gentle soul who liked chicory in his coffee and could build anything out of wood. They married during World War II and after 9 years welcomed their only child, their beloved daughter Gari. Alice was widowed in 1976.
She worked several years as a caregiver, bringing company and comfort to her "little old women and men."
Alice moved to Mount Vernon to be close to Gari, her son-in-law Ed (deceased) and her grandchildren. We are so glad she did.
She is survived by her "Mija" Gari Denise Lillis, 2 grandchildren Jason and Brandi, their spouses Kelly and Blair, 4 great-grandchildren known variously as "mijo," "mija," and "what's your face."
In her own twilight years she remained exasperatingly self-sufficient.
Our family thanks the caregivers at The Bridge in Mount Vernon for their kindness and care these past few months. She loved kidding with them and making them laugh. We also thank John and Marie Erbstoeszer for all their loving support.
We'll miss her mischievous sense of humor. We'll miss her tamales, her enchiladas, and her albondigas. We'll miss the way she'd joke about hitting us over the head with her cane, her laughter, and her hugs.
She is beloved and will always be missed.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
