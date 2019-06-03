|
|
Allan Frank Damp, beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on the morning of May 22, 2019.
Known as Frank to his friends and family, he is survived by his loving wife of 54 years; his brother and sister; his three daughters and one son; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Frank grew up in Lancashire, England, in the town of Leyland. He came to the U.S. in 1968 as an aerospace engineer for Boeing, a career that spanned over 25 years.
To share memories of Frank please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on June 5, 2019