July 25, 1931 -
December 16, 2019
Allan Stemhagen, 88, passed away on December 16, 2019.
Allan was born to Oscar and Helen Stemhagen on July 25, 1931 on a farm near Page, N. Dakota.
He attended school in Valley City, N. Dakota where he played football, basketball and participated in track.
Allan married his high school sweetheart Janet Dahl on August 12, 1954.
He joined the Navy in 1952, stationed in Japan for 2 years then went aboard the carrier U.S.S. Oriskany. He was discharged in San Diego in 1956.
He was a commercial fisherman for many years and also did construction.
Alan enjoyed camping, hunting having good times with friends and family but especially loved dancing with the love of his life Janet!
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, daughter Lori Culver, granddaughter Aspyn Honor, brother Gary Stemhagen and sister Marlys Conn.
He leaves to mourn wife Janet, son's David, Gary and Jim. Sister's Joanne Browning and Charmaine McCormick. 10 grandchildren and lots of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 29, 2019