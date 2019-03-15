June 12, 1932 -

March 6, 2019



Allen Reuben Fox was born June 12, 1932 in North Harmony, New York to Reuben and Sadie Fox. On March 6, 2019 Allen went home to be with the Lord at the age of 86.



At the age of 12, Allen moved to Skagit Valley where he worked as a foreman at Clear Shake Mill and also owned Hal's Drive-In in Sedro-Woolley. He retired from the restaurant business in 1993.



On October 14, 1951 Allen met his soon-to-be wife, Angie Lavaroto, in New London, Connecticut at an ice cream parlor. The two were married on February 26, 1952 and during their 67 years of marriage were blessed with 3 sons and their wives, Richard (Marnie), Clyde (Denise), and Daniel (Lisa) Fox and 2 daughters and their husbands, Joann (Kevin) Jarmin and Susie (Harry) Ellingson. Allen was also blessed with 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



Allen will be remembered as a hardworking, honest, and dedicated family man; a father and husband who loved family camp-outs and drives; and an outdoorsman who enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing - well-known for his salmon barbeque. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and loved His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



His family will miss him, but are thankful that He is now home with His gracious Lord and Savior. Memorial Service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1515 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA on Saturday, March 23 at 2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, please send any gifts of remembrance to either Emmanuel Baptist Church Missions Fund or Hospice of the Northwest.



Friends and family may sign the guest book and share memories at www.asacredmoment.com Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary