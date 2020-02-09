|
On January 20, 2020, Allen Lowe, a loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 55.
He was born in California to Otto Jr. and Patricia Lowe.
He graduated from Millburn High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree from Stanford University and his Masters from Cal Polytechnic State University and Seattle Pacific University.
His career was based on trying to make the world a better place. He worked for the Peace Corps, EPA and a couple alternative energy companies.
Eventually he found his calling as a teacher, working in Mount Vernon and La Conner School Districts.
He also made the world a better place with his kindness and his unique and wonderful sense of humor, making social gatherings, a crazy day and even math more fun.
Allen is survived by his loving wife, Andrea; son Christopher; daughter Odessa; his parents, Otto Jr. and Patricia Lowe; his brothers, Otto (Mary Louise) Lowe and Kevin (Pamela) Lowe; sister Tricia (Todd) Love; nieces, Caroline, Grace, Olivia, Wescott, Carter and Samantha.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Lincoln Theater (712 S. 1st St. Mount Vernon).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors without Borders (donate.doctorswithoutborders.org).
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 9, 2020