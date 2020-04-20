|
June 28, 1940 -
April 16, 2020
Alma "Dorothy" Hunter, 79, a longtime Marblemount, Washington resident, passed away April 16, 2020 in Burlington, WA.
She was born on June 28, 1940 to Volley and Ethel (Hayes) Reed in Portland, Oregon.
She was married to Shubert James Hunter, Sr. in March 25, 1955.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Shubert Hunter, Sr.; sons, Shubert James "Jim" Hunter, Jr. and wife, Kathy and Lawrence "Wayne" Hunter; grandchildren, Shubert James Hunter, III and wife, Joel Lee, Heather Ann Hunter, Valerie Lynn Hunter, and Michael James Hunter; great-grandchildren, Shubert James Hunter IV, Titus Cole Hunter, Gavin Lee Hunter, Tanner James Haj, Bristol DeeAnn Robinette, John Hunter Moilanen, James Dean Booker, Tyler James Hunter and Destiny Lynn Gilbert.
She was preceded in death by her first born child, Danny Hunter, age 5, on November 18, 1960 and by her parents.
Dorothy's final resting place will be at the Hamilton Cemetery.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 21, 2020