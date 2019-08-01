|
September 2, 1923 -
July 20, 2019
At the age of almost 96 years old, Vera went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019 after a 4 year battle with dementia.
She was born in Sisseton, South Dakota on September 2, 1923 to Alfred and Elsie (Yost) Judish. Vera was raised by her grandparents on the Judish Farm in Browns Valley, MN. She graduated in 1942 from Browns Valley Public School and promptly moved to the big city of Minneapolis, MN to start her life long career of working and doing community service.
In 1944, Vera decided to take an adventure to Mount Vernon with her good friend Louise. She soon met the love of her life, Ralph Rothrock in late 1945. They were married February 9, 1946 and welcomed their only child Judy Anne in November of 1946. The two were married and inseparable for 68 years until Ralph passed away in 2014.
Vera worked for Skagit PUD for 32 years, retiring in November 1980. After "retiring" Vera managed to find a job right away with PBC Secretarial Services in Mount Vernon and soon found her way managing College Way Village Association, where she enjoyed working for the next 25 years.
Along the way, Vera found time to belong to the American Legion Auxiliary for 55 years, be a charter member of the Mount Vernon Soroptomists, served as President of the Mount Vernon Parks Foundation for several years, be an active member in the Kiwanis Club, Heart Fund, March of Dimes and Children's Art Festival to name a few.
She and Ralph were believed to be an integral part of brining Bakerview Park to reality. In 1991, Vera and Ralph received City of Mount Vernon Citizens of the Year Award, and then were awarded Volunteers of the Year for the State of Washington Parks and Recreation in 1992.
For anyone that had the pleasure of meeting Vera, you knew immediately she was never one to sit around; there was always somewhere she could make a difference.
Vera also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her 2 grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, brother, nephew and husband.
Vera is survived by daughter Judy (John) Tesarik, grandsons Christopher (Stephanie) Tesarik and Chad (Tracy) Tesarik, great granddaughters Baylie Tesarik and Sydney Tesarik, sister-in-laws Carol Pearson and Myra Rothrock, 4 nieces and 1 nephew.
There will be no memorial service at the wishes of Vera, a Celebration of Life may occur at a later date.
Mom, you now have your wings and are together again with Dad and your Grandmother Judish.
I will always love you and miss you everyday until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Mount Vernon Parks Foundation
1207 Cleveland Ave Suite 1572
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 4, 2019