November 6, 1924 -

May 14, 2019



Alvin Michael "Al" Strutzel, 94, a resident of La Conner, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Life Care Center, Mount Vernon, WA.



He was born November 6, 1924 in Monitor, WA, the son of Rudolph and Wilma (Warren) Strutzel.



Al's family were early settlers in the Monitor area, having arrived in 1902. Al attended schools in Monitor, graduating from Cashmere High School in 1943. School sports were a big part of Al's life, lettering in all three sports, baseball, basketball and football all four years.



After graduation, he joined the Navy, following his family's tradition. He served on the USS Alabama, BB60, in the South Pacific and many campaigns in the Asiatic Pacific area until the war ended.



Al moved to Mount Vernon in 1957 and began a long work history of construction, including building 500+ homes at the Naval Base in Oak Harbor, and additional work in the San Juan Islands, including many roads.



In 1983, he met and married Sandra Reid, of Port Angeles, WA. They moved to Wasilla, AK and continued to work in Alaska for three years, supervising building of McDonald's restaurants and other facilities, including a waste water treatment plant for the City of Wasilla.



Later, Sandy's love of the sun and water took them to Puerto Rico, where they enjoyed three years of vacationing on the beach! Moving on, they returned to the Skagit Valley, living the "good life" of boating, working and enjoying family and home life for 23 years.



Al is survived by his wife, Sandra Strutzel; children, Cindie Cobb and Brian (Lisa) Strutzel; step children, Craig (Jackie) James, Pam (David) Felt and Julie Stepp; grandchildren, Gillian, Erin, Alisa, Brian, Jr., Alysia, Heavenlee, Stephanie, Shawna, Neal and Ryan; 13 great- grandchildren at last count.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Wilma Strutzel; daughters, Julie Strutzel and Jill Siu; brother, Rudy, Jr.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 404 Douglas Street, La Conner.



Following Mass, Alvin will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in La Conner.



