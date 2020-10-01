Amanda "Amy" Smith was called home to be with Jesus, on September 14th. She will be dearly missed by her beloved daughters, family, friends, and devoted dog, Charger.



Amy was born on October 18, 1976 to Dick and Wilma Millenaar and grew up in Mount Vernon, WA. She was generous, thoughtful, kind to animals, and she cared deeply for others. Amy always saw the best in people and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. As part of a large family, there were oftentimes holiday gatherings which Amy loved attending. She never showed up empty handed and shared everything she had with an open heart. Amy had a way with people and her generous and accepting spirit touched countless lives.



Amy was especially proud of her two daughters, Zoe and Mya, who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her sister Jennifer Farcy, her brother David Millenaar, and her parents Dick and Wilma Millenaar. She leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, whose lives she touched in her time here.



Private family services will be held, and she will be laid to rest at Fern Hill Cemetery in Anacortes.

