Long time Burlington (Alger) resident Amber passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 98.



Amber was born in Gillette, Wyoming to Amber and Earl Campbell where she lived until high school. The family then moved to Sheridan Wyoming where she graduated from high school and went on to post graduate school.



During WWII she worked in Washington D.C. supporting the war effort.



After moving to Skagit County to be close to family she worked at NAS Whidbey through the remainder of the war. She then began a 40 year career with the Washington State Employment Office.



In November of 1941 she married her high school sweetheart, James K. Cross (Ken) in San Diego CA. In 1945 they built a home in the Alger area where she lived out her life.



She was preceded in death by her husband in August 1973, parents, brothers Douglas Campbell, Richard Campbell, sisters Jean Rooney and Margaret Koehn.



She belonged to Eastern Star and Washington Public Employees Union until her death.



She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, embroidering (giving many embroidered tea towels to family and friends), quilting, traveling, and antique shopping.



She stayed current with technology, using an iPhone up until her death. Current events were important to her and she enjoyed discussing issues.



She is survived by her children Pam (Jim) Smith and Dennis (Wenda) Cross. Grandchildren, Kitty (Bill) Fishburn, Donna Roness, Kierstin (Georges) Carreira, Terry Morgan, Correy (Josh) Albertson, Christine (Mark) Rice, Roy (Marisa) Smith, Tom (Jamie) Smith. Nieces Liz Gaskill, Barbara Mork, and nephew Doug Koehn. Numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and her dear friend Chris Chase.



The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Hospice of the Northwest for their care and support.

A celebration of life will follow at a later date.



Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest.

