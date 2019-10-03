|
Amy I.C. Shen, 92 years of age and a resident of Anacortes, WA passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019.
She was born in Shanghai, China, and was the oldest of six children. Amy came to the United States to pursue her college education first at Mills College and then at Cornell University. It was there that Amy met John, her husband of 69 years.
Amy pursued a career in computer programming and worked at a number of companies, completing her career at Martin Marietta as a corporate project manager. Throughout her 30+ year career, she received many acknowledgements and awards.
Amy is survived by her husband John and by her two children: Eric Shen & his wife Betty Carteret and Christine Shen Floerke & her husband Ken Floerke. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Christopher, Mathew, and Andrew.
A graveside service for Amy will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., of Anacortes, WA & the San Juan Islands.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 4, 2019