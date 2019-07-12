March 4, 1924 -

June 10, 2019



Amy Linnea Valentine, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 in her home at Lighthouse Memory Care.



She was born on March 4, 1924 in Mount Vernon, Washington, the second child of Gustav Emil and Esther Amalia (Brandstrom) Johnson.



Amy graduated from Mount Vernon high school in 1942, enrolled in pre-nursing at Western Washington University, and then transferred to the Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in Seattle.



While at Swedish she enlisted in the US Cadet Nurse Corps established in 1943 to provide more nurses during World War II, and after graduating in 1946 Amy worked at Swedish as a surgical nurse.



On August 10, 1947, Amy married naval officer Lt. Charles Putnam Valentine in a garden ceremony, and they settled in Mount Vernon. Together they had three children: Gretchen Louise, Teresa Linnea and Elizabeth Ann; and when Charlie was recalled to active duty in the Korean War Amy returned to part-time nursing.



In 1954, Amy and Charlie moved to Anacortes, where Charlie became the branch manager of First Federal Savings. While raising her daughters Amy volunteered with the Camp Fire Girls organization, serving as a group leader, as a nurse at Camp Kirby, and as Director of the first Camp Fire Girls' Day Camp held at Similk Beach (and later at Sunset Beach, now Washington Park). Amy continued serving Camp Fire Girls for twenty-five years.



She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian for 65 years, serving as Sunday school teacher, junior high leader, and member of the Board of Deacons. In 1964, Amy was initiated into P.E.O. (a philanthropic educational organization), later serving as President. Amy was also a member of the Elizabeth Dwelley Orthopedic Group.



Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Emil (1957) and Esther (1991); her husband Charlie (2016); her daughter Teresa McComas (2016); her son-in-law Charles McCaffery (2018); her brother Gus (Virginia) Johnson (2000); and her sister Nancy (Jim) Johnson (2018).



Amy is survived by her daughters, Gretchen Valentine and Elizabeth McCaffery; her son-in-law Bruce McComas; by seven grandchildren: Gretchen's: Jay (Deedee) Henniger, and Amy (Jason) Lacey; Teresa's and Bruce's: Aaron (Shanti) McComas and Alicia (Jeff) Blood; and Elizabeth's and Charles': Linnea (Jason) Meenderinck; John (Stephanie) McCaffery; and Patrick McCaffery; and by eleven great-grandchildren: Ian McComas, Orion Blood, Benjamin Henniger, Ella Lacey, Nicholas Meenderinck, Zoie Blood, Adelyn Lacey, Liam Meenderinck; Leo McCaffery, Emerson McCaffery, and Riley McCaffery. Amy is also survived by sister-in-law Virginia Hailey; two brothers-in-law, Bob Valentine and Harold Valentine; and many cousins, nieces and nephews living in Washington, Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Michigan, Texas, New Zealand, and Sweden. Amy was loved by many, and she will be greatly missed.



The family thanks the staff at Lighthouse Memory Care for their kind, loving, supportive care for mom during the last three years of her life; their compassionate care was and is very much appreciated.



A memorial service will be held at Noon on August 24, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 9th Street, Anacortes, WA 98221, with a reception following.



Memorial contributions may be made in Amy's name to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to the charity of your choice.



