Amy Marie Williams passed away peacefully under the incredible care of Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA on October 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and passed at the young age of 46.
Amy was born on May 16th, 1974 in Denver, CO to Edward and Carla Trosper. She spent a lot of her early childhood moving. While the family resided in Casper, WY Amy took on one of her favorite roles as "big sister" to Holly Trosper Braaten in 1978.
She was a tom boy growing up one would say. Amy enjoyed attending old car shows with her dad, and spending time outdoors with her sister and grandparents. She spent her early years playing basketball, she lived for it, and loved it. The family of four moved to Mount Vernon WA, in 1989 for her father's work.
Amy graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1992. She met the love of her life during her senior year. The two worked at the same local restaurant, Amy was known to have chased him around like a long-lost puppy. Jeffrey Michael Williams and Amy welcomed their first child Haley Nicole Williams in June of 1993.
The couple was married in June of 1996 and welcomed their second daughter Madisen Marie Williams shortly after in November of 1997. Although the family spent their years in Washington, Amy often pressured for tropical vacations because she just loved being in the sun. In the 28 years Jeff and Amy were together they discovered and defined the meaning of true love. Their daughters will hold watching a love like their parents shared with them forever.
She was known to have a very strong work ethic, one that was taught to her by her mother. Amy worked numerous years at the section street gas stations. She then was presented a position in the medical field at the Skagit Valley Kidney Dialysis Center and that was when Amy knew her calling was to help others. She spent the last 13 years of her life working at Providence Regional Medical Center in the Emergency Department. Amy made many, many lifelong friends while working there.
They remember her for her positive attitude, generosity, dedication to her work, along with her joking side; she gave all of them some sort of nickname.
Amy gave her all in everything she did. She was a social butterfly and there are many who lost their best friend in her passing. Amy loved her husband and her children with everything she had, and they were her entire life. Being a big sister gave her the name auntie and Amy was the best auntie to her nieces and nephews; when their mom and dad told them no, they knew she was just a phone call away with a yes.
She lived for Sunday night football and HER team The Seattle Seahawks.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Carla Trosper, along with her grandparents Marie Quinn and Edward Anthony Trosper, Richard and Freda Dibble.
Amy is survived by her husband Jeffrey Williams of Mount Vernon, WA. Her daughters Haley and Madisen Williams of Mount Vernon, WA. Amy's sister Holly Trosper Braaten, brother-in-law Thomas Braaten and their children, Jacob, Zachary, Rylee, and Noah Braaten all of Mount Vernon, WA.
A memorial for Amy will be held at the family church Trinity Lutheran in Mount Vernon, WA at a later date.
The reception will follow in the same location. The family is requesting guests attend in their blue and green Seahawk gear to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Providence Regional Medical Center: Hospice floor 1700 13th St, Everett, WA 98201.
