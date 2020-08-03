January 25, 1964 -
July 29, 2020
Andrew William Young Jr., "Willie" 56, was born January 25, 1964 and passed away July 29, 2020.
Willie worked his entire life on the Family Farm beside his father. He graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1982.
Willie is survived by his wife, of 36 years Kimberley (Mitchell) Young; son, Edward William Young; parents, Andrew William Young, and Tietje "Tillie" (Dykstra) Young; sisters, Kimberly Buchanan, Cornelia (Matt) Miksovsky, Tietje Kaye (Kelly) Miller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norm "Newt" and Linda Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Mike Mitchell, Ron (Jamie) Mitchell; 11 nephews and seven nieces; several great-nieces and nephews; several Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.
Willie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Oma and Opa Dykstra and his paternal grandparents Charlie Young and Imogene Reed.
A time of visitation will be available at Lemley Chapel on August 5, 2020 from 11am to 6pm.
A celebration of life is scheduled August 8, 2020 at 1pm at the Young Dairy Farm.
