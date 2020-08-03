1/1
ANDREW WILLIAM "WILLIE" YOUNG, JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANDREW's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 25, 1964 -
July 29, 2020

Andrew William Young Jr., "Willie" 56, was born January 25, 1964 and passed away July 29, 2020.

Willie worked his entire life on the Family Farm beside his father. He graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1982.

Willie is survived by his wife, of 36 years Kimberley (Mitchell) Young; son, Edward William Young; parents, Andrew William Young, and Tietje "Tillie" (Dykstra) Young; sisters, Kimberly Buchanan, Cornelia (Matt) Miksovsky, Tietje Kaye (Kelly) Miller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norm "Newt" and Linda Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Mike Mitchell, Ron (Jamie) Mitchell; 11 nephews and seven nieces; several great-nieces and nephews; several Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.

Willie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Oma and Opa Dykstra and his paternal grandparents Charlie Young and Imogene Reed.

A time of visitation will be available at Lemley Chapel on August 5, 2020 from 11am to 6pm.

A celebration of life is scheduled August 8, 2020 at 1pm at the Young Dairy Farm.

Share your memories of Willie and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lemley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved