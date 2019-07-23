Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
ANDY NIGRETTO

ANDY NIGRETTO Obituary

June 5, 1927 -
July 17, 2019

Andy Nigretto passed away quietly surrounded by those he loved and those that loved him.

Andy was a first generation American and grew up in Sedro-Woolley, Washington.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army in Korea, Thailand and Vietnam and retired as Master Sergeant after 22 years of active duty.

After his military service, he drove log trucks in Tacoma. In 1977, the family moved to Orcas Island where his wife, Joyce (Johnson) was raised. Andy could work on and fix most any machine and was a true farmer up to the end. He owned all of the farm machinery he needed to mow, rake and bale hay on Orcas.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 66 years, sister (Nina) and brother (Charlie); seven children who he was very proud: (Rockney, Ronald, Tamalyn, Theresa (twins), Charles, Candace (twins), and Marcetta); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of whom he was even prouder.

His wit, charm and infectious smile will be forever missed.

Celebration of Andy's life will be held at Noon, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the American Legion Post 93 in Eastsound, WA.

To share memories of Andy please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 28, 2019
