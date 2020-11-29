Our precious mother, Anita Mae Hilde Lang, passed away November 22, 2020, in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, with Kristiana holding her hand.
Mom always saw silver days instead of cloudy ones. She did not ascribe to the philosophy of "less is more" for her collections of wooden primitives, crystal and china, all things tulip, menus for entertaining, and holiday gift giving. Mom was stylish, always impeccably dressed and made up.
Her children and grandchildren knew her as their best advocate and staunchest supporter.
Anita was born in Sedro-Woolley on March 21, 1936, to Leroy and Louise (Gronemyer) Hilde. She and her younger brother, Jack grew up surrounded by family and friends in a little house on Minkler Road. She attended Central Elementary School, the Clear Lake Adventist School, graduating from Auburn Adventist Academy in 1954.
Her years at Auburn were so important to her; she made lifelong friendships that continued to this day. While there, she met (Kenneth) Robert Lang, the love of her life, whom she married on June 6, 1957. She attended Walla Walla College, and briefly studied nursing at Loma Linda University. After their marriage, she worked for Linde Union Carbide as a secretary to support Dad through medical school.
His training and career took them to Seattle, and then a private practice in Puyallup that was disrupted by Uncle Sam and a three year assignment to Augsburg, Germany during the Vietnam War.
Mom learned to speak German, and she and Dad began their extensive antique collection. After Dad's discharge from the Army, they moved to Berrien Springs, MI, where Mom focused on keeping our busy family on schedule while working as the Executive Secretary to the president of National Mobile Concrete Corporation, and Dad ran the medical clinic at Andrews University.
In 1973, our family moved back to Loma Linda for Dad to do a residency in orthopedic surgery, and Mom worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Administrator at Loma Linda Community Hospital.
After a brief stint in England for his fellowship, they moved to Skagit County where Dad began his orthopedic surgery practice. Mom was the Medical Staff Coordinator at United General Hospital, and helped organize the construction of the LaConner Medical Clinic.
She and Dad built their lovely home in Shelter Bay, where she earned a reputation as the "Hostess with the Mostest!" Their memorable gatherings were most often large, filled with laughter, good food, beautiful flowers and decorations. She had a special talent for making every holiday special, and wrapping every package beautifully.
She volunteered on the boards of the Political Action Committee for the Washington State Medical Society, North Puget Adventist Academy, S.W.A.N., and other philanthropic organizations. She served on the music, design and facilities committees at the
North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church. Her always asymmetrical flower arrangements graced the platform on many special occasions.
After her divorce, Mom became a successful Realtor, working with John L. Scott, Remax, and most recently with Shorebird in La Conner. She was proud of being the Charter President for Soroptimist International of La Conner. She was a devoted Grandma, and developed a special relationship with each grandchild, giving them a $100 bill when they passed her in height!
Mom was a true Christian. She delighted in her identity as a non-conforming Adventist. She loved people, and had dear friendships that crossed generations and ideology. She spent her last days scrapbooking special memories, sending little love notes and letters, and witnessing as she felt God asked her to do. She was comforted by the book, Heaven, and looked forward to seeing all her loved ones there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Douglas Hilde, as well as her daughter-in-law, Patti Lang.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Her daughter, Kaarsten Lang, M.D. and Les Richards, M.D., and their children, Jefferson and Kallan; her son, Kendell Lang and wife, Lisa Jander, grandson, Kamden and wife, Jessica; great-grandsons, Kaden and almost here, Kimber, and bonus great-granddaughter, Gabi; granddaughter, Kjersti and husband, Dan Atkins, and great granddaughter, Anna; Lisa¡Çs children, son, Keaton and her daughter, McKenna and husband, Lukas with a new baby on the way; her daughter, Kristiana Lang and granddaughter, Kensington; as well as her dear brother, Jack (Joan)Hilde, brother-in-law, Bill Lang (JoAnne), and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Dr. Charles Kotal for his excellent and tender care of Mother, Loni Carambot at Soundview Rehabilitation Center, and the wonderful staff at Country Meadows who helped her make lemonade out of lemons. She loved you all.
Graveside inurnment will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the music fund at Skagit Adventist Academy, or Soroptimist International La Conner. Share your memories of Anita and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.