July 31, 1929 -

March 30, 2019



Ann was born to Marion and L. Dudley Long, MD, in Seattle. Her father was a practicing physician at Virginia Mason Hospital. Ann attended the U of W, obtaining a degree leading to becoming a dietician. She did an internship at New York Hospital. Then went to San Francisco to spend a year working at St. Francis Hospital.



In 1954, she returned to Seattle to be with her widowed mother and went to work at Swedish Hospital. Her first assignment there was to go to Camp Sealth, a campfire girls' camp on Vashon Island, for a couple of weeks to prepare menus for all the diabetic children attending the camp.



Meanwhile, her future-to-be-husband, Fran, after spending two years at WSC, ran out of money, about to be drafted during the Korean War, enlisted in USAF. After basic training he was stationed in Germany in 1951. In May 1954, he was discharged. He planned to return to WSU. His mother was employed as a Cook at Camp Sealth. She suggested he could probably get a job, "washing pots and pans" there until he returned to School. Camp Sealth then is where Ann and Fran met!!!



Fran returned to WSU for his junior year. Ann and Fran married in 1955. Since he couldn't find her a dietician's position in Pullman, he transferred to the UW for his last year. Upon graduation, he was hired by Shell Oil to work at the Anacortes refinery, the birth of daughter, Kao and a move to Anacortes occurred in June 1956. Son, Jim was born a couple of years later in the old hospital in Anacortes where the Library now is located.



After both children were several years old, Ann renewed her career as dietician at the new Island Hospital under the Administrator, Tasker, Robinette. Later on, she worked with WIC program (Women, Infants And Children).



One of Ann's talents was photography. She had a very good eye for composure. She also enjoyed boating with others all over Puget Sound from Olympia into the Canadian waters. There were many pleasant memories with the Fidalgo Yacht Club and their events.



Ann and husband, Fran have made many friends over sixty plus years in Anacortes. We have been blessed in many ways. We are especially grateful for the support of love from we received during this time.



Ann leaves behind her family: husband, Fran; daughter, Kao and her partner Mark; Kao's twin daughters: Jasmine and Katia; a great-granddaughter: Zosia; sister Kathleen Wolgemuth and her children: Eric and Beth; cousin Frank Spellacy and his children; Fran's bother's daughter, Nola and his widow Dottie.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and her son Jim.



A Memorial Service for Ann will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Anacortes, located at 1300 Ninth Street at 1p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019; officiated by Reverend Stephanie Hankey.



To share memories of Ann please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019