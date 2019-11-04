|
May 11, 1934 -
October 25, 2019
Mary Ann Lindberg, fondly known as Ann, went to be with Jesus on Friday, October 25, 2019. She died peacefully at her home in Anacortes, attended by her family and assisted by Hospice of the Northwest.
Ann was born May 11, 1934 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Albert and Ellen (Pike) Gross. When she was three years old, her family moved to Alger, Washington and she graduated from Burlington High School. Ann's father owned and operated the Alger Chevron gas station and her mother worked as a cook at schools and camps.
Ann attended Beauty School in Seattle in 1952, where she lived at the YWCA. Ann then met her husband Bill Lindberg at the Burlington Bakery where they both worked. They were married on July 6, 1953 and moved to Anacortes. In Anacortes she worked as a beautician until her first child was born.
Ann worked as a para-professional at the Anacortes High School Library from 1970 to 1996. In the summers, she managed the Best Road Berry Farm in Skagit Valley.
Ann attended classes at Skagit Valley College where she earned a certificate in computer science; she loved to read; and she wrote her church newsletter for many years. Ann was fascinated by the world around her and arranged for her family to travel, taking adventurous trips to New York, Canada, the Midwest and Taiwan. Throughout her life she loved to cook and entertain, and she hosted many lively dinners in her home, inviting exchange students, missionaries from all parts of the world, relatives and friends.
Ann and her husband Bill joined the Christian Reformed Church in Anacortes in the early 1960s and remained active church members their entire lives. Ann was involved in the church as an elder, Sunday school superintendent and nursery attendant. Ann and Bill generously opened their home to everyone; they lived their Christian values by giving freely and sharing with anyone who needed a helping hand.
Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill. She was predeceased by her sister Jean and she is survived by her sister Shirley. She is also survived by her children Jennie (Dean Smith) Lindberg; Teresa (David Brum); Karin (Mike Baldwin); Laura Lindberg; Nathan (Jessie Lin) Lindberg; grandchildren Collin (Jenna) and Evan Brum; Joshua (Sarahann), Zachary Baldwin, Adam (Maddie) Baldwin; Rachel (Chris Erickson); Seth Briney; Josephine and Gwendolyn Lindberg, along with five great-grandchildren: Levi and Hannah Baldwin, Quintin and Simone Brum, and Grant Erickson.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Anacortes Christian Reformed Church at 1019 10th Street on Saturday, November 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Christian Reformed Church Building Fund for the renovation of the church nursery, in honor of Ann's many hours spent in the nursery caring for children.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019