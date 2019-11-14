|
1941 -
2019
Long-time former Anacortes teacher, Ann Margaret Donovan Moore, passed away on November 4th at the age of 78 in Olympia.
Born in Monroe, Washington on March 30, 1941, Ann was someone who was blessed from an early age to know what she loved and wanted out of life.
She loved teaching. After graduating from Western Washington University in 1963, Ann embarked on a teaching career that spanned five decades. After stints teaching in California, Arizona and Ohio, Ann was recruited to teach in Anacortes in the early 1970's where she taught Middle School English to over 2,000 students before retiring in 2002. She was honored as school district "Teacher of the Year" two different times. While small in stature and quiet spoken, she ran a tight classroom, was beloved by students, and had high expectations, believing that children would rise to the level expected of them. Teaching was in her blood.
She loved reading. An avid reader does not even begin to describe Ann. With a particular love for good mystery books, Ann ended virtually every day of her life reading a book, magazine, or article in bed, surrounded by a dozen pillows. One of her proudest post-retirement accomplishments was being on the foundation that helped see the creation of the new Anacortes library in the early 2000s, knowing that the gift of books and reading would continue to be available to all.
She loved politics. A life-long Democrat and feminist, Ann loved politics and discussing the issues of the time. She could (and would) chat anyone's ear off about the latest political intrigue or events, particularly trying to convince her Republican son the error of his ways. Undoubtedly, one of her biggest regrets would be passing away before being able to cast her vote in the 2020 election cycle.
She loved family. One of her first heroes was her own mother, Mary Hogan Donovan, who, as a teacher herself, served as a role model for Ann from a young age. She was blessed with the love of her life, Ken, whom she married out of college and raised a son, Ryan, until getting divorced in 2001. Later in life, she got tremendous joy out of her three granddaughters and watching them grow into beautiful young ladies.
She loved cats. How appropriate that one of her favorite vacations ever was to Egypt, as Ann had a particular affection for felines. Whether taking in an abused Persian cat or an orange & white tabby, Ann coddled and spoiled these animals (fancy feast was the food of choice!), rejoicing in the love they gave in return.
She loved the Northwest. Ann was a Northwesterner through and through. Before becoming less mobile in later years, she particularly loved traveling around Washington and Oregon, whether it be Paradise at Mount Rainier; Kalaloch Lodge on the Washington coast; a good drive up a one-way logging road (which scarred her son to this day); or beautiful Cannon Beach in Oregon, Ann loved the vistas and views of the Northwest profoundly.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Donovan of Monroe.
She is survived by her son, Ryan, and his wife, Carrie; and three granddaughters, Stella, Sienna, and Athena, all of Olympia. Her sister, Mary Donovan, resides in Los Angeles.
She was a wonderful teacher, mother, and friend who found and recognized the value in all. She was especially grateful for the caregivers who were a true blessing in her last years.
A celebration of her life was held on Saturday, November 16th in Olympia. Remembrances can be sent to 1824 Cedarbury Ln SW, Olympia, WA 98512.
In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to the Anacortes Friends of the Library foundation.
She will be missed.
Published in Anacortes American on Nov. 20, 2019