ANNE M. DOUP

ANNE M. DOUP Obituary

February 18, 1954 -
June 5, 2019

Anne Doup, 65, of Anacortes, WA, after a valiant battle with cancer, passed peacefully at her residence with her loving son by her side on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

She was born on February 18, 1954, the daughter of Robert and Sarah (Hammond) Doup in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Anne loved helping others of all ages, and it was no wonder she chose a career as an Occupational Therapy Assistant in the Healthcare Industry.

In Anacortes she was legendary, being second mom to numerous kids in town. Anne was tough, brave, graceful fighter, intelligent, youthful and honest. She loved the arts and her favorite hobby was cross-stitching.

A good mom and best friend to her son. She is loved by her family and friends very much. Anne is survived by her two children, five grandchildren and one great- grandchild.

To share memories of Anne please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on June 16, 2019
