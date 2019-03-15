January 17, 1966 -

March 12, 2019



Annette Trudy (Van der Hoek) LeClair went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.



She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, and will be greatly missed by many.



Annette was born to Minne and Trudy Van der Hoek on January 17, 1966 in Pomona, California.



On June 10, 1989, she married the love of her life, Joseph LeClair. They settled in Sumner, WA before moving to Mount Vernon in 2000.



While her primary love was running a dairy farm and raising four children with Joe, Annette remained active in her community through memberships in the Skagit County Dairy Women, Mount Vernon First Christian Reformed Church, and various school boards and committees.



She is survived by her father Minne, Joseph, husband of almost 30 years, sons Michael (Heather), Simon, Thomas, daughter Juliana, grandchildren Emma, Katherine, Krista, Jennifer; brothers Hans (Tieneke), Wiebe (Johnna) and in-laws Earl and Margaret, Christie (Jim), Maureen, Kathie, Jim (Ronda), Brigget, Mary (Ken), Janine (Dick), Teresa (Will), and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her mother Trudy.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 1:00pm at Mount Vernon First Christian Reformed Church.



Memorials may be given to Mount Vernon Christian School - 820 W. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.