August 5, 1933 -

June 2, 2019



Tom took his journey to heaven on June 2, 2019.



He was born August 5, 1933 in the Netherlands and was one of 14 children.



He immigrated in 1956 to Skagit County. He and his brothers Hank and John DeGoede and brother-in-law John Conijn owned and operated DeGoede Bulb Farm.



He married the love of his life. Jeannette Boudreau, on November 28, 1959 and they spent 59 joyous years together.



Tom proudly earned his citizenship in 1965.



In 1983, Tom and Jeannette started their own Tulip Farm called Tulip Town and continued to operate the business to this day.



Through the years, Tom raised colchicums, gladiolas, alliums, Dutch iris, daffodils, tulips and cover crops. Although tulips were his main crop, his true love was the Dutch iris.



Tom's passion for new flower varieties and garden designs grew throughout his farming years. Tom was always seeking new technology and better ways of farming. He brought the first tulip bulb planting and harvest netting system to Skagit County from the Netherlands. He enjoyed representing Skagit County at the International Tulip Summits and established one of three National Peace Gardens on his farm.



Tom and Jeannette actively supported Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Conner. With their dear friend Buzzy Marsh, they provided Catholic ministry to the elderly population for over 20 years.



Tom supported many charities but was committed to donating time and resources to The Friendship House.



He truly loved his farming community and especially enjoyed his Thursday "Farmer's Night" with his friends at the Farmhouse Restaurant.



Tom is survived by his beloved wife Jeannette, daughter Maria Kerley and husband Mike, son Amos DeGoede and wife Renene, daughter Catherine Bambrick and husband Dale, son Tony DeGoede and husband Ron Bline. Tom joined his daughter Theresa Ann in heaven she passed in 1962. Tom's grandchildren include Michelle O'Healy, David Clemo, Alicia Posey, Taneum Bambrick, Chloe Bambrick, Brandon Kerley, and Brian Kerley, and 8 great-grandchildren.



Tom was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed.



Memorial gifts in honor of Tom may be made to The Friendship House or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The viewing will be held June 14, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon followed by a Rosary from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.



The funeral service will be held June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Conner. There will be a private burial followed by a reception open to all at St. Joseph Center in Mount Vernon at 12:00 p.m.



Tom's wish was to have a farmer's funeral - everyone is encouraged to wear jeans.



Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 9, 2019