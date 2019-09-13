|
September 16, 1972 -
August 20, 2019
Anthony "Tony" Blomquist, 46, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away at his home on August 20, 2019.
Tony was born on September 16, 1972 in Everett, WA the son of Daniel & Theresa (Keller) Blomquist. He was raised and attended school in the Marysville and Lake Stevens areas. He later attended Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon.
At an early age, Tony was inflicted with some disabilities and was unable to go out into the workforce. He did enjoy working with wood, traveling into town in his motorized wheelchair and watching Sci-Fi movies.
Tony is survived by his parents, Danny & Terry Blomquist of Sedro-Woolley; his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Larson; uncles, Ed, Kevin and Darell Keller; aunts, Emily Cardinale and companion Dan Zehm, Tasha Williams and husband Mike, Cathy Reeves, Judy Sherry and husband Mike, Alice Munson and husband, Harland, Christine Schick and husband, Jerry, Shirley Davis and husband, Corky and Joy Sumrall and husband, Richard, and numerous cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his other grandparents and several other aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at His Place Community Church, 1480 South Burlington Blvd., Burlington, WA.
Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of Tony and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 15, 2019